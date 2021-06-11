Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NUS stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $118,182.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,902.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,965,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,096 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 317,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $46,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 45.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 835,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

