O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Makes New Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FMX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -196.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5771 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

