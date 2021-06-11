O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases New Shares in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Anterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at $10,064,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anterix by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $3,778,000. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $63,585.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock worth $1,588,859 in the last 90 days. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATEX shares. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

ATEX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 1,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,429. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.87.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

