O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases New Shares in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTDOY. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTDOY. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NTDOY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.04. The company had a trading volume of 203,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,996. The stock has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $82.55.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

