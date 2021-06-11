O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 147 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $499.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,672. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $310.16 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.