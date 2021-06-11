O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Sells 9,000 Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its position in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SharpSpring in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SharpSpring in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHSP. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SharpSpring stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,079. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.79. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

SharpSpring Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP).

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.