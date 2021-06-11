Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 46.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 233,797 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 14.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 402,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of OYST stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.33. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.99.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

