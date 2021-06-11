Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,436.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 48,860 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 792.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 97,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 86,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 137.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $882.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,289 shares of company stock worth $888,525. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

