Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,253,000 after buying an additional 133,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after buying an additional 183,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

BPMC opened at $84.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

