Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.