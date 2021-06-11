Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) and Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Critical Comparison

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) and Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversey and Ocean Bio-Chem’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.63 billion 1.96 -$38.50 million N/A N/A Ocean Bio-Chem $55.56 million 2.22 $9.62 million N/A N/A

Ocean Bio-Chem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversey.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Diversey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Ocean Bio-Chem shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Ocean Bio-Chem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and Ocean Bio-Chem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey N/A N/A N/A Ocean Bio-Chem 17.90% 28.14% 22.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Diversey and Ocean Bio-Chem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 0 2 10 0 2.83 Ocean Bio-Chem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diversey currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Diversey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversey is more favorable than Ocean Bio-Chem.

Summary

Ocean Bio-Chem beats Diversey on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries. It also provides a range of engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. In addition, the company offers chemical products; engineering and equipment solutions; training; and knowledge-based services, as well as water treatment services to brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Northampton, United Kingdom.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories. It also manufactures automotive products, such as fuel treatments for gas and diesel engines, motor oils, greases, and related items; anti-freeze and windshield washes; and automotive polishes, cleaners, and other items. In addition, the company offers fuel treatment and other specialty products to the recreational vehicle market; solutions to various problems associated with E-10 fuel; and other specialty recreational vehicle/power sports products, including cleaners, polishes, detergents, fabric cleaners and protectors, silicone sealants, waterproofers, gasket materials, degreasers, vinyl cleaners and protectors, toilet treatment fluids, and anti-freeze/coolants. Further, it provides solutions to rectify operating engine problems in commercial lawn, and other home and garden power equipment; deodorizers, disinfectants, and sanitizers, as well as mildew odor control bags and boat odor sanitizers; blends and packages chemical formulations; and manufactures PVC and HDPE blow molded bottles. The company sells its products under the Star Tron, Performacide, and Star brite brands through retailers and online retailers, as well as to distributors. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

