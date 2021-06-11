Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-92 million.

OLK traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 95,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,083. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.63.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

