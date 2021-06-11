Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $184 million-234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.41 million.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.62.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

