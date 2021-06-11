Oppenheimer Comments on Similarweb Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Similarweb in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

