Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.87

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.87, but opened at $12.04. Orange shares last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 12,527 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 8.47%. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Orange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,458,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

