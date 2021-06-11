Origin Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,785.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 11th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $8.94 million and $99,785.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00056255 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.03 or 0.00158753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00192998 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.71 or 0.01101912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,168.37 or 0.99965265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.