Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of OR opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.