Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.94

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 9952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 168.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

