Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $55.48 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $55.48 million and approximately $161,058.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,906.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,400.18 or 0.06503440 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00449837 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.02 or 0.01595992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00156347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.52 or 0.00678794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00449547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006534 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00040742 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,431,601 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

