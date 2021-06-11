Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Roy Winston Sells 2,276 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $138,927.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roy Winston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64.

Shares of PCRX opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,095,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,220 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

