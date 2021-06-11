Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pacira changed its name to Pacira BioSciences after acquiring MyoScience in 2019, following which it added the latter’s iovera system to its portfolio. Pacira's top line mainly comprises of contributions from Exparel. The recent label expansion of the drug in pediatric patients, is expected to further boost sales. Meanwhile, Exparel was recently approved in Europe, a factor that should drive sales further. However, heavy dependence on Exparel for growth remains a concern. Any regulatory setback for the drug will severely hurt the stock. Lack of pipeline candidates also remains a headwind for Pacira. Moreover, sales are being hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which remains a woe. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.54.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $137,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,472 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.