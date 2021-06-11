PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.
PAGS opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $62.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
