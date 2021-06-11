PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PAGS opened at $52.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.