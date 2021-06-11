Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 138,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,906. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of C$33.86 and a 1-year high of C$53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Emerson sold 2,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$95,242.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$978,499.92.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

