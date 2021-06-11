Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,148 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,085,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $527.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,398. The company’s fifty day moving average is $497.98. The stock has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

