Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 118,578 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 118,578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $65,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.49. 14,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,896. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.24. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

