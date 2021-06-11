Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2,948.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 554,423 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $51,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,747. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $99.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

