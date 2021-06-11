Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $100.10 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for 0.6% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $100,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 349,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $258.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

