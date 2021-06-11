Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 43,282 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gilead Sciences worth $56,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.86. 42,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,339. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.52. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

