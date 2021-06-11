Pankaj Mohan Buys 32,000 Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SONN opened at $1.58 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 3.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.