Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 502 ($6.56).

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock opened at GBX 545 ($7.12) on Tuesday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 576 ($7.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 483.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

