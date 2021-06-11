Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells $333,330.80 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRTK stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $512.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

