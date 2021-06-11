Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,051 shares.The stock last traded at $4.41 and had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.