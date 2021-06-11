Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 121,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

PCTY stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.21. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

