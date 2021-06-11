PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches One Day Volume of $266,978.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $67.56 million and $266,978.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00062818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.00841604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00089169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.48 or 0.08373730 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 669,846,980 coins and its circulating supply is 204,911,014 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.