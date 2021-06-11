Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1,480.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 174.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,680 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

