PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.23.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.38. The company has a market cap of $203.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 48,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.