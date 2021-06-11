PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s 5th Largest Position

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 270,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.5% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.30. 67,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,242. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.38. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

