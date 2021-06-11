PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Lindsell Train Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,793,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664,286 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 11.5% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $819,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.36. 110,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,242. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.