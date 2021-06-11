Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Market Capitalization Tops $166.99 Million

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.66 or 0.00020789 BTC on exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $166.99 million and $13.87 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00057805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00021214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.20 or 0.00768388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00085148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

PERP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

