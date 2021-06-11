Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $88.33 on Tuesday. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

