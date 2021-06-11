Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 2,264 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 942,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,020,780.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $243,731.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $7,494,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

