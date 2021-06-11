Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Receives $34.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,614,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after purchasing an additional 274,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 362,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,782. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

