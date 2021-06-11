Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) PT Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.78.

PSXP stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after purchasing an additional 513,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

