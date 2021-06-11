Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 645 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB increased its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,310,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after buying an additional 38,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 145,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 103,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period.

NUMG opened at $52.08 on Friday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62.

