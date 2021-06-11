Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $340.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $231.47 and a 1-year high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

