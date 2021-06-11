Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

