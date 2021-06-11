Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $498,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.57 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $320.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.01.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

