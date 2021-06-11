Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $431,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of URA opened at $23.46 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91.

