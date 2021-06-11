Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Takes $640,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 946.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

