Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pirelli & C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS PLLIF opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69. Pirelli & C. has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

